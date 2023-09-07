Wheezin’ and sneezin’ season is here

Coughing and sneezing more than normal? Experts explain why that might be the case
Allergy sufferers in the Tri-State are dealing with ragweed pollen this time of year.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ragweed allergies are in full swing, and with it: coughing and sneezing.

Many parents are no stranger to their kids having itchy eyes, and if you’re allergic to ragweed and its pollenating cousins, this time of year may be especially bad for you. Ragweed usually starts pollenating in mid-August.

Dr. Meagan Shepherd, allergist and immunologist at Meagan W. Shepherd Allergy, said “it seems like it comes out of no where- you wake up one day and all of a sudden ragweed levels are very high and they can be very aggravating even for people who aren’t truly allergic.”

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier said “grains of ragweed are thrust into the air and they can travel from miles away- so you’re downtown, not even close to a ragweed plant, and you’re wheezin’ and sneezin’ because of these guys.”

He also said that being out side for a prolonged period such as 15 minutes or more, you will be exposed to ragweed.

“And keep in mind you don’t want to have the kids come in from a football or from playing outside and now go to bed because the ragweed that will cling to their hair -- they will breathe that all night long. So damp mop or thoroughly wash your clothes and your head, for example, before heading to bed,” Cavalier said.

Some other ways to make sure ragweed and its pollenating cousins stay out of your house is to wash your clothes immediately and don’t re-wear them until you do. Keeping your windows and doors shut can also help in limiting pollen in your home.

Ragweed levels usually start to go down after the first frost, so there is an end in sight.

Until then, using a high-efficiency particulate absorbing filter in the room where you sleep can be helpful with allergies.

It is possible to have a secondary infection and allergies, so be sure you are tracking your symptoms such as fever and the length of your cough in case you need medical treatment.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop in...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle
File photo of a HealthNet helicopter
1 flown to the hospital after crash involving semi on Route 50
COVID-19 cases on the rise in West Virginia
Christopher Clark
Man charged with leading police on motorcycle pursuit
Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released

Latest News

5th Quarter Full Show - WDTV Sports
5th Quarter Pregame Show - WDTV Sports
Lincoln HC Rob Hawkins talks Lincoln's 69-14 victory over Grafton - WDTV Sports
Interview with Lincoln HC Rob Hawkins - WDTV Sports
Bridgeport - John Marshall
Musselman - Morgantown