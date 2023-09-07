Work underway on bridge after inspection failure

Neighbors in one community say they were left stranded with no way to get their vehicles in or out.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Neighbors in one small community say they were left stranded after a bridge failed an inspection.

Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams says the Justell Bridge, which is a state bridge, had a crack in a support pier and was shut down to traffic Friday.

Anybody who wanted to come or go had to do so on foot.

It was incredibly frustrating for the people who live in the dozens of homes in the community.

“We’ve got a lot of sick people,” Justell resident Judy Wood said. “My heart is really bad. What if I have a heart attack? How are we going to get somebody in here?”

One neighbor says barriers that were set up blocking the bridge Friday were removed the same day.

Williams says vehicles are now allowed to cross the bridge as crews work to put a temporary safety measure in place before repairs are made.

Neighbors say the bridge failing inspection is worrisome but the idea of being cut off is even worse.

Williams says they’re working with the state to make sure residents have another way in and out, possibly a new road over the hill, if the bridge has to be shut down again.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 critically injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop in...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle
Point Marion Rd. near Fairfield Manor Village
Roadway reopens after multi-car accident
2G Brothers Pizza
New pizzeria opens in Monongalia County

Latest News

Clarksburg councilman to pay fine, take ethics course after violating Ethics Act
Morgantown Police rerouting traffic for WVU/Duquesne game
Mountaineer football returns to Morgantown
Joseph Comer
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
Fairmont man sentenced for stealing firearms from licensed dealer