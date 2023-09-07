W.Va. National Guard members return from southern border

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than four dozen West Virginia National Guard service members have returned home from the southern border.

The 53 guard members took part in Operation Lone Star to assist military and law enforcement to detect, deter, and interdict transnational criminal activity including human smuggling/trafficking and the flow of illegal narcotics and drugs into the U.S. between official points of entry.

During the deployment, Governor Jim Justice said on Thursday during a ceremony that they encountered a total of 10,178 immigrants trying to illegally cross the border.

“They trained you to be the best, and you showed off,” Gov. Justice said. “You make us really proud, and I mean that with all my soul. It’s a real honor for me to be here, welcoming you back to West Virginia. You did an amazing job. You stepped up to defend our borders because you have unbelievable courage. If we don’t defend our borders, we don’t have a country, and knowing that you were putting your life on the line, you still volunteered to go. It’s because you have courage and a love for our country. Congratulations on a job well done. I cannot possibly be more proud, and it’s a real honor to celebrate your return home.”

Major General Bill Crane with the West Virginia National Guard said, “Our entire One Guard family is extremely proud of the investment our members made in helping to deter illegal activity and to protect our Southern border. When we asked for volunteers, these men and women answered the call and while deployed have conducted themselves with the utmost integrity and honor. We are also so very thankful to the families of our soldiers and airmen who continue to support all we do to serve our state and the nation. Welcome home and job well done!”

Another group of the West Virginia National Guard will be going back in late October to fly helicopters.

