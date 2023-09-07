W.Va. National Guard members return from southern border

The 53 W.Va. National Guard members took part in Operation Lone Star.
The 53 W.Va. National Guard members took part in Operation Lone Star.(John Green)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than four dozen West Virginia National Guard service members have returned home from the southern border.

The 53 guard members took part in Operation Lone Star to assist military and law enforcement to detect, deter, and interdict transnational criminal activity including human smuggling/trafficking and the flow of illegal narcotics and drugs into the U.S. between official points of entry.

During the deployment, Governor Jim Justice said on Thursday during a ceremony that they encountered a total of 10,178 immigrants trying to illegally cross the border.

“They trained you to be the best, and you showed off,” Gov. Justice said. “You make us really proud, and I mean that with all my soul. It’s a real honor for me to be here, welcoming you back to West Virginia. You did an amazing job. You stepped up to defend our borders because you have unbelievable courage. If we don’t defend our borders, we don’t have a country, and knowing that you were putting your life on the line, you still volunteered to go. It’s because you have courage and a love for our country. Congratulations on a job well done. I cannot possibly be more proud, and it’s a real honor to celebrate your return home.”

Major General Bill Crane with the West Virginia National Guard said, “Our entire One Guard family is extremely proud of the investment our members made in helping to deter illegal activity and to protect our Southern border. When we asked for volunteers, these men and women answered the call and while deployed have conducted themselves with the utmost integrity and honor. We are also so very thankful to the families of our soldiers and airmen who continue to support all we do to serve our state and the nation. Welcome home and job well done!”

Another group of the West Virginia National Guard will be going back in late October to fly helicopters.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
Anna Toothman, 18
“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single
Harrison County doctor indicted for abusive sexual contact of employee
Candylicious at Middletown Commons
Business finding success at new location after leaving Meadowbrook Mall

Latest News

U.S News ranks these schools as the best high schools in NCWV
FILE PHOTO of gameday traffic in Morgantown
Morgantown Police rerouting traffic for WVU/Duquesne game
Brandon Harris
Barbour County man charged with sexually abusing 11-year-old girl
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 dead in explosion at Braxton County sawmill