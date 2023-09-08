1 flown to the hospital after crash involving semi on Route 50

File photo of a HealthNet helicopter
File photo of a HealthNet helicopter(Facebook: Granville Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Doddridge County.

Crews were dispatched to the accident on Route 50 in Greenwood at around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, according to the Doddridge County 911 Center.

911 officials say the crash involved a semi-truck and a car.

According to officials, one person was flown by HealthNet to the hospital, and another person was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The condition of both individuals transported is unknown.

Responding agencies include the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office, HealthNet, Ritchie County and Doddridge County Ambulance Authorities, and Greenwood, West Union, and Pennsboro fire departments.

