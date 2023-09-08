Afternoon storms, cooling trend this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will bring warm, average temperatures and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. More rain is expected this weekend. Find out how long the trend of cooling temperatures and rain chances last in the video above!

A cold front moved into the Mid-Atlantic states yesterday, bringing moisture into North-Central West Virginia and resulting in scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Today, that front will linger in the Appalachian Mountains and the eastern US, lifting more moisture into West Virginia. Combined with daytime heating, that means more scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the rain will be in the mountains, but a few showers and storms may move into the lowlands during the mid-evening hours. So expect some rain. A few areas may see downpours, which can cause problems, so we’re watching carefully. Aside from the storms, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds, and temperatures will reach the low-80s in some areas, around average for September. After midnight, any leftover showers will dissipate, leaving mostly cloudy skies. By that time, rainfall totals will be around 0.5″ in some areas, mostly in the mountains. Besides that, expect light winds and lows in the low-60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, daytime heating and moisture will mean more scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. So expect some more rain. Aside from that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper-70s.

More scattered showers and storms will push through NCWV on Sunday afternoon and evening, and rain chances will likely continue even into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, the frontal boundary will move into the Atlantic, taking the rain with it and leaving highs in the 70s and partly cloudy skies. Thereafter, another frontal boundary will bring rain showers into West Virginia on Wednesday and Thursday. After next Thursday, a high-pressure system from Canada will bring cooler, dry air into West Virginia, bringing temperatures down into the upper-60s to low-70s, more like fall than mid-September. In short, today and the weekend will bring seasonable temperatures and rain chances, and the trend of cooling temperatures and rain chances continues into next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with a few showers and storms possible during the overnight hours. Low: 64.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. High: 78.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies, with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. High: 77.

