Attorney General Morrissey and Riley Gaines Speak at WVU Event: Preserving Fairness in Women’s Sports

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Network of Enlightened Women at WVU hosted Attorney General Patrick Morrissey and Riley Gaines at an event which focused on preserving fairness in womens sports.

More specifically discussing what took place at the 2022 women’s national swim championships.

“I don’t claim to speak for every person on that pool deck, but I can whole heartedly attest to the tears I saw from the 9th and 17th placed finishers that missed out on being an All American by one place.” Said Gaines.

Lia Thomas swam for the University of Pennsylvania’s women’s team in her senior year and was the 2022, 500 meter freestyle national champion.

Something that Attorney General Morrissey and Gaines explained, should not have been the case.

“Biological male who was way way way down in the men’s rankings. Decided he was going to change and ultimately compete in he women’s division. That is unfair at its core.” Says Morrissey.

Violet is a student at WVU and they had a different perspective on the issue that Gaines and Morrissey spoke on.

Speaking in solidarity for those who identify as transgender.

“I’ve kind of just been standing out here to remind people that the people being spoke about at this event are real people and not some faceless enemy used for political action”

