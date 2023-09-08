Class-action lawsuit claims several local hospitals failed to pay overtime
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia United Health Systems, the parent company of multiple local hospitals, including United Hospital Center, West Virginia University Hospitals, and St. Joseph’s Hospital of Buckhannon, has been named in a class-action lawsuit over alleged non-payment of overtime benefits.
The lawsuit was filed by Dominique Heard, Amanda Luzader, and Kenneth Miklich, all of whom are current or former employees of West Virginia United Health Systems.
The suit claims WVUHS did not pay the plaintiffs and other employees appropriate overtime wages after working more than 40 hours per week.
They are seeking back pay plus interest, liquidated damages, and payment of attorneys’ fees from the health system.
The plaintiffs’ lawsuit claims more than 10,000 other employees could have also been affected.
The lawsuit has named the following 28 defendants:
- West Virginia University Hospitals
- Community Health Association
- United Hospital Center
- The Charles Town General Hospital
- Camden Clark Memorial Hospital
- City Hospital
- Potomac Valley Hospital Grant Memorial Hospital
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- The West Virginia Health Care Cooperative
- Braxton County Memorial Hospital
- St. Joseph’s Hospital of Buckhannon
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
- WVUHS Home Care
- West Virginia University Hospitals East
- Camden-Clark Health Services
- United Summit Center
- United Physicians Care
- Camden-Clark Physician Corp.
- Fayette Physician Network
- Thomas Health System
- Princeton Community Hospital Association
- Barnesville Hospital Association
- Uniontown Hospital
- Harrison Community Hospital
- Wheeling Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Garrett County Memorial Hospital
- Allied Health Service
You can view the full lawsuit below:
5 News reached out to West Virginia United Health Systems for comment and were told the WVUHS does not provide comments on ongoing litigation.
The plaintiffs are being represented by Arthur R. Traynor and Lauren McDermott of Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch in Washington, D.C.; and Samuel B. Petsonk of Petsonk PLLC in Morgantown.
