Class-action lawsuit claims several local hospitals failed to pay overtime

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia United Health Systems, the parent company of multiple local hospitals, including United Hospital Center, West Virginia University Hospitals, and St. Joseph’s Hospital of Buckhannon, has been named in a class-action lawsuit over alleged non-payment of overtime benefits.

The lawsuit was filed by Dominique Heard, Amanda Luzader, and Kenneth Miklich, all of whom are current or former employees of West Virginia United Health Systems.

The suit claims WVUHS did not pay the plaintiffs and other employees appropriate overtime wages after working more than 40 hours per week.

They are seeking back pay plus interest, liquidated damages, and payment of attorneys’ fees from the health system.

The plaintiffs’ lawsuit claims more than 10,000 other employees could have also been affected.

The lawsuit has named the following 28 defendants:

West Virginia University Hospitals

Community Health Association

United Hospital Center

The Charles Town General Hospital

Camden Clark Memorial Hospital

City Hospital

Potomac Valley Hospital Grant Memorial Hospital

Reynolds Memorial Hospital

The West Virginia Health Care Cooperative

Braxton County Memorial Hospital

St. Joseph’s Hospital of Buckhannon

Wetzel County Hospital

Wheeling Hospital

WVUHS Home Care

West Virginia University Hospitals East

Camden-Clark Health Services

United Summit Center

United Physicians Care

Camden-Clark Physician Corp.

Fayette Physician Network

Thomas Health System

Princeton Community Hospital Association

Barnesville Hospital Association

Uniontown Hospital

Harrison Community Hospital

Wheeling Ambulatory Surgery Center

Garrett County Memorial Hospital

Allied Health Service

You can view the full lawsuit below:

5 News reached out to West Virginia United Health Systems for comment and were told the WVUHS does not provide comments on ongoing litigation.

The plaintiffs are being represented by Arthur R. Traynor and Lauren McDermott of Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch in Washington, D.C.; and Samuel B. Petsonk of Petsonk PLLC in Morgantown.

