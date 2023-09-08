COVID-19 cases on the rise in West Virginia

Officials say COVID-19 cases are being reported at a rate five times higher than last month.
(WDBJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA/WDTV) - Officials say COVID-19 is on the rise in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, COVID-19 cases are being reported at a rate five times higher than last month.

A representative for the DHHR says those numbers are likely even higher as people often test at home and then do not report their positive results to agencies.

WVU’s Princeton Community Hospital has seen this rise first hand with cases jumping up this past month sometimes in conjunction with the flu.

The CEO and President of PCH, Karen Bowling, has some tips about what you can do at home to protect yourself as fall approaches.

“I always recommend wash your hands. It’s very important. It’s a good idea to wear a mask in crowded areas. That does offer you some protection. Be cautious around people that seem to have cold or flu symptoms. I think we all have to be very cautious of that and worried that we have a little bit of an early flu/COVID season and this could go on for several more months,” said Bowling.

Bowling adds that it is a good idea to have self-administered COVID tests ready at home to take whenever you feel symptoms in order to keep your community safe.

The symptoms the hospital has recently seen include respiratory issues, fever, congestion and body aches.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 critically injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
Point Marion Rd. near Fairfield Manor Village
Roadway reopens after multi-car accident
Harrison County doctor indicted for abusive sexual contact of employee
2G Brothers Pizza
New pizzeria opens in Monongalia County

Latest News

Christopher Clark
Man charged with leading police on motorcycle pursuit
Robby Reckart
Man charged with threatening to kill every trooper, a trooper’s children
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop in...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle