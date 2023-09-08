COVID-19 cases on the rise in West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA/WDTV) - Officials say COVID-19 is on the rise in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, COVID-19 cases are being reported at a rate five times higher than last month.

A representative for the DHHR says those numbers are likely even higher as people often test at home and then do not report their positive results to agencies.

WVU’s Princeton Community Hospital has seen this rise first hand with cases jumping up this past month sometimes in conjunction with the flu.

The CEO and President of PCH, Karen Bowling, has some tips about what you can do at home to protect yourself as fall approaches.

“I always recommend wash your hands. It’s very important. It’s a good idea to wear a mask in crowded areas. That does offer you some protection. Be cautious around people that seem to have cold or flu symptoms. I think we all have to be very cautious of that and worried that we have a little bit of an early flu/COVID season and this could go on for several more months,” said Bowling.

Bowling adds that it is a good idea to have self-administered COVID tests ready at home to take whenever you feel symptoms in order to keep your community safe.

The symptoms the hospital has recently seen include respiratory issues, fever, congestion and body aches.

