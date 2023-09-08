Don Allen Phares, 84 of Morgantown formerly of Farmington went to meet his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 07, 2023, at Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown. He was born in Albright, West Virginia on December 21, 1938, a son of the late Don L. Phares and Katherine V. Snyder Cooper. Don proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He then worked for Owen’s Illinois Glass Plant. He last worked as a union pipefitter. Don was an animal lover who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was an avid West Virginia Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Steeler fan. He especially enjoyed time spent with his family. He is survived by his two loving daughters Cynthia Judy and her husband Gary Grove of Maryland and Lisa McDade of Maryland; one granddaughter Kaitlin McDade, DO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife India Rose Stevens Phares; a son-in-law Allen McDade; a special aunt Haseleah Snyder-Kahl; stepfather Stu Cooper, and Uncle Harold Snyder. In keeping with his wishes, Don will be cremated. He will then be laid to rest next to his wife at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

