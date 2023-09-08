Doug Skaff resigns from W.Va. House of Delegates

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. has resigned.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has resigned.

Del. Doug Skaff, Jr., D-Kanawha (57th District), submitted his resignation on Friday Sept. 8, to Speaker Roger Hanshaw and to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Skaff was elected state House Minority Leader in 2020.

Skaff ran for re-election to the West Virginia House of Delegates to represent District 57. He went on to win in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

“I would first like to thank all the people who have entrusted me to be their voice and represent them over the years as your delegate,” Skaff said in his resignation letter. “I will cherish those relationships and memories forever, and I feel blessed that I was elected to serve as one of 100 for nearly 11 years. Together, we worked to create new jobs, lower taxes for all, enhance broadband, support our seniors and fix our roads.”

In Skaff’s resignation letter, he states that though his time is ending in the Legislature, serving the people of West Virginia is his calling.

