Fairmont man sentenced for stealing firearms from licensed dealer

(Source: Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing firearms from a licensed dealer.

Federal authorities said 36-year-old Jessie Duke, of Fairmont, was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in federal prison.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Duke broke into a licensed firearms dealer in Fairmont, stealing multiple long guns and handguns. Of the 13 firearms stolen, six were recovered nearby shortly after the burglary.

Duke had previously stolen firearms from a licensed dealer in South Carolina and committed several other break-ins and robberies, officials said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 critically injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop in...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle
Point Marion Rd. near Fairfield Manor Village
Roadway reopens after multi-car accident
2G Brothers Pizza
New pizzeria opens in Monongalia County

Latest News

Joseph Comer
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
File photo of a HealthNet helicopter
1 flown to the hospital after crash involving semi on Route 50
Mountaineer Football back in Morgantown
Mountaineer football returns to Morgantown
Mon County road to be completely closed next week