Fairmont man sentenced for stealing firearms from licensed dealer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing firearms from a licensed dealer.

Federal authorities said 36-year-old Jessie Duke, of Fairmont, was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in federal prison.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Duke broke into a licensed firearms dealer in Fairmont, stealing multiple long guns and handguns. Of the 13 firearms stolen, six were recovered nearby shortly after the burglary.

Duke had previously stolen firearms from a licensed dealer in South Carolina and committed several other break-ins and robberies, officials said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

