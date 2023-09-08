Filing from Hope Gas could lower customers’ bills

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some Hope Gas customers could be seeing lower bills soon.

Hope Gas is estimating that the average customer’s bill will drop by 16.93% if the Public Service Commission approves the filing.

On the other hand, the Pipeline Replacement and Expansion Program, or PREP, will cause a rate hike.

PREP allows for cost recovery for projects and the updating and maintenance of the equipment used.

When combining the two filings, the average residential customer’s bill will drop by 5.84%.

The PSC will have decided whether or not to approve the filing by March 2024.

