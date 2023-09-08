Filing from Hope Gas could lower customers’ bills

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some Hope Gas customers could be seeing lower bills soon.

Hope Gas is estimating that the average customer’s bill will drop by 16.93% if the Public Service Commission approves the filing.

On the other hand, the Pipeline Replacement and Expansion Program, or PREP, will cause a rate hike.

PREP allows for cost recovery for projects and the updating and maintenance of the equipment used.

When combining the two filings, the average residential customer’s bill will drop by 5.84%.

The PSC will have decided whether or not to approve the filing by March 2024.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 critically injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop in...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle
Point Marion Rd. near Fairfield Manor Village
Roadway reopens after multi-car accident
2G Brothers Pizza
New pizzeria opens in Monongalia County

Latest News

Filing from Hope Gas could lower customers' bills
Class-action lawsuit claims several local hospitals failed to pay overtime
Man charged with threatening to kill every trooper, a trooper’s children
Man charged with leading police on motorcycle pursuit