First at 4 Forum: On Eagles Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jacob with the On Eagles Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship joined First at 4 on Friday.

He talked about the upcoming On Eagles Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship Jamboree, the activities that will be there, and where the money raised will go.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.