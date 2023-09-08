Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff on 9/11

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has issued two proclamations ordering flags to half-staff on Sept. 11 to honor Patriot Day and Heroes Day.

The proclamations order that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk, on Monday, Sept. 11.

Patriot Day is the national acknowledgment that honors the memory of the Americans lost on Sept. 11, 2001. It pays tribute to all of the Patriots who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of our freedom.

Heroes Day honors West Virginia Heroes, past and present, celebrating the bravery and sacrifice of First Responders in West Virginia, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical services workers, and 911 telecommunicators.

Gov. Justice also requests that all West Virginians observe a moment of silence Monday at 8:46 a.m. to honor the innocent victims who perished on September 11, 2001.

“September 11, 2001, is an event we will never ever forget,” Gov. Justice said. “But as we remember, let’s also recognize all of our heroes who put their lives on the line, those who run toward danger, those who step up every day to protect and save us.”

This year’s Heroes Day and Patriot Day commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.

