Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff on 9/11

The proclamations honor Patriot Day and Heroes Day.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has issued two proclamations ordering flags to half-staff on Sept. 11 to honor Patriot Day and Heroes Day.

The proclamations order that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk, on Monday, Sept. 11.

Patriot Day is the national acknowledgment that honors the memory of the Americans lost on Sept. 11, 2001. It pays tribute to all of the Patriots who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of our freedom.

Heroes Day honors West Virginia Heroes, past and present, celebrating the bravery and sacrifice of First Responders in West Virginia, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical services workers, and 911 telecommunicators.

Gov. Justice also requests that all West Virginians observe a moment of silence Monday at 8:46 a.m. to honor the innocent victims who perished on September 11, 2001.

“September 11, 2001, is an event we will never ever forget,” Gov. Justice said. “But as we remember, let’s also recognize all of our heroes who put their lives on the line, those who run toward danger, those who step up every day to protect and save us.”

This year’s Heroes Day and Patriot Day commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.

Click here to view the Patriot Day proclamation, and click here to view the Heroes Day proclamation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 critically injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
Point Marion Rd. near Fairfield Manor Village
Roadway reopens after multi-car accident
Harrison County doctor indicted for abusive sexual contact of employee
2G Brothers Pizza
New pizzeria opens in Monongalia County

Latest News

Christopher Clark
Man charged with leading police on motorcycle pursuit
COVID-19 cases on the rise in West Virginia
Robby Reckart
Man charged with threatening to kill every trooper, a trooper’s children
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints