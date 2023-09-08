House Call: Lung Cancer Pt. 1

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Sahil Virdi, a pulmonologist, talks about lung cancer screenings.

1). Is there more than one type of lung cancer?

There are two main types of lung cancer: small cell and non‐small cell. Although both occur in the lung, these grow very differently and are treated differently. Non‐small cell lung cancer is the more common of the two and has many subtypes including adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. The small cell is the more aggressive form of lung cancer.

2). Where does lung cancer rank among other cancers?

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death. The West Virginia Cancer Registry reports that lung cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among West Virginia residents (excluding some forms of skin cancer) accounting for 18% of cancers diagnosed in the State each year. There are geographic differences in lung cancer incidence rates in West Virginia. Rates are much higher in the southwestern region of the State. Half of all people with lung cancer diagnoses have distant metastasis, meaning the cancer has spread. Due to this, more people die of lung cancer than colorectal, prostate, and breast cancer combined.

3). When we talk about lung cancer risk factors, most of us know a common contributor; there are other factors putting us at risk concerning this disease.

Cigarette smoking is linked to 80% to 90% of lung cancers, making it the number one risk factor for the disease. Certainly, there are other factors including secondhand smoke, radon, and pollutants (including asbestos, arsenic, diesel exhaust, and some forms of silica and chromium), personal family history of lung cancer, previous radiation therapy to the chest, and possibly diet.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 critically injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop in...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle
Point Marion Rd. near Fairfield Manor Village
Roadway reopens after multi-car accident
2G Brothers Pizza
New pizzeria opens in Monongalia County

Latest News

House Call
House Call: Breastfeeding Pt. 2
House Call
House Call: Breastfeeding Pt. 1