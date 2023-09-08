Man charged with leading police on motorcycle pursuit

Deputies say he fled at speeds reaching 80 mph during the pursuit.
Christopher Clark
Christopher Clark(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man has been charged after authorities say he led police on a motorcycle pursuit on Thursday.

At around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies tried to pull over a motorcycle being driven by 37-year-old Christopher Clark, of Roanoke, West Virginia, for crossing the center line, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say Clark failed to stop and fled US Highway 19 at speeds reaching 80 mph before turning onto Copley Rd., where he reached speeds of 60 mph while driving in the opposite lane.

Court documents say Clark continued driving in the opposite lane of traffic on Copley Rd. before he made an illegal U-turn near Loveberry Run Rd. and continued fleeing from deputies.

Shortly thereafter, Clark was stopped and arrested.

Clark has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

