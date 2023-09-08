Man in death investigation is released

West Virginia State Police in Boone County are investigating a death late Thursday night in the Peytona area, and a man is in custody.
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police say the man who was in custody in a shooting death investigation has been released.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the Peytona area of Boone County.

Troopers say this was an isolated incident and does not pose a threat to the community.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we have a crew at the scene working to get more information.

