Man in death investigation is released

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police say the man who was in custody in a shooting death investigation has been released.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the Peytona area of Boone County.

Troopers say this was an isolated incident and does not pose a threat to the community.

Troopers say it is an isolated incident, and a crime scene team is on their way to process the scene. It is located in the 500 block of Middle White Oak Road.

A man is in custody in a death investigation in Boone County, West Virginia. (WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)

Additional details are unavailable now, but we have a crew at the scene working to get more information.

