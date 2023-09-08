Mon County road to be completely closed next week

Officials say the road will be closed beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County road will be completely closed beginning Monday morning.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, Monongalia County Route 37/7, Craig’s Run Rd., will be closed beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

The closure will be from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Thursday, Sept. 14 while crews replace a culvert in the area, according to WVDOH officials.

An alternate route is Marion County 25/3 to Marion County 25.

Officials say all traffic, including emergency service and school vehicles, must use the alternate route.

Motorists are asked to allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 critically injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop in...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle
Point Marion Rd. near Fairfield Manor Village
Roadway reopens after multi-car accident
2G Brothers Pizza
New pizzeria opens in Monongalia County

Latest News

File photo of a HealthNet helicopter
1 flown to the hospital after crash involving semi on Route 50
Mountaineer Football back in Morgantown
Mountaineer Football back in Morgantown
West Virginia United Health Systems, the parent company of multiple local hospitals, including...
Class-action lawsuit claims several local hospitals failed to pay overtime
Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff on 9/11