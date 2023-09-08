Mon County road to be completely closed next week

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County road will be completely closed beginning Monday morning.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, Monongalia County Route 37/7, Craig’s Run Rd., will be closed beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

The closure will be from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Thursday, Sept. 14 while crews replace a culvert in the area, according to WVDOH officials.

An alternate route is Marion County 25/3 to Marion County 25.

Officials say all traffic, including emergency service and school vehicles, must use the alternate route.

Motorists are asked to allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.