Mountaineer football returns to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Milan Puskar Stadium welcomes back the Mountaineer Football team after being separated for 293 days.

The Mountaineers take on the Duquesne Dukes in hopes that they can change the tide on what started as a rocky ride in Happy Valley just a week ago.

However, the Mountaineers aren’t the only ones who’s excited for this special time of year.

Dr. Scott Moore is now a veterinarian in Fairmont, but was once upon a time the West Virginia Mountaineer.

“The best, most fun memory was winning the Music City Bowl. Being able to be the Mountaineer when we broke our bowl loss streak, and being able to be there. That was Coach Nahlan’s last game. Being in Nashville, all the West Virginia fans were just through the roof ecstatic. It was cold,” Dr. Moore said.

Moore served as the West Virginia Mountaineer from 2000 to 2001 and is now excelling in his calling away from gameday.

However, that doesn’t mean blue and yellow isn’t running through his veins.

“The year I was born my dad got season tickets and that was the fall of 1980, so my family has had season tickets ever since. And I still remember being at the Syracuse game in ‘88 when we went undefeated. I remember the white-out for Pat White. I can tell you where I was when Quincy made his run because I was in veterinary school at that time. I mean I was at the BWW on Bethel road in Columbus, Ohio,” he said.

Although Moore has been out of uniform for a few years, the memories of the place he calls home will forever be with him.

“My family, we’ve been big supporters and big fans of mountaineer football forever. I still have a sweatshirt from whenever I was eight that Major Harris signed. There’s so many stories that my family has about being on the field, being around the field, and it’s pretty cool.”

Moore is not only proud of the legacy he’s left but also of the ones that bear his last name.

“Majority of my family members are graduates and alums of WVU. My wife, my brother, my sister, my sister-in-law, my brother-in-law. I have a niece that’s graduating this year from WVU and my nephews going there now. My dad was a graduate of West Virginia University. It’s really important as a land grant institution, WVU has the opportunity to affect the lives of people, not just on Saturday afternoons at football games, but to help improve the quality of life for people throughout the whole state. And I get to be this tiny, micro-dot that helped with that at one point.”

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Mountaineer Field.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.