Mountaineer Heroes of Honor holds 5th annual veterans golf tournament

By John Blashke
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A golf tournament raising funds for veterans was held at the Bridgeport Country Club today.

More than 120 golfers tee’d off for the Mountaineer Heroes of Honor Foundation.

This is the foundations 5th annual golf tournament and are expecting to raise around $150,000.

The money raised from this event, which includes an auction and raffles, will go towards a variety of veterans programs including for mental health and disabilities, as well as support to the local VA.

Joseph Oliverio is the Vice President of MHHF.

“We’ve just been paying attention a lot of our veterans, both of us [MHHF President Joshua Wyckoff] and the majority our board members are ex-military, so we see that there’s an urge to help veterans; there’s a lot of veterans out there struggling so we decided to step in and do what we can,” said Oliverio.

The MHHF says they’re grateful for all of the participants and the dozens of other small businesses supporting local veterans for this fundraiser.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 critically injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop in...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle
Point Marion Rd. near Fairfield Manor Village
Roadway reopens after multi-car accident
2G Brothers Pizza
New pizzeria opens in Monongalia County

Latest News

Filing from Hope Gas could lower customers’ bills
Filing from Hope Gas could lower customers' bills
Class-action lawsuit claims several local hospitals failed to pay overtime
Man charged with threatening to kill every trooper, a trooper’s children
Man charged with leading police on motorcycle pursuit