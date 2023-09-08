Mountaineer Heroes of Honor holds 5th annual veterans golf tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A golf tournament raising funds for veterans was held at the Bridgeport Country Club today.

More than 120 golfers tee’d off for the Mountaineer Heroes of Honor Foundation.

This is the foundations 5th annual golf tournament and are expecting to raise around $150,000.

The money raised from this event, which includes an auction and raffles, will go towards a variety of veterans programs including for mental health and disabilities, as well as support to the local VA.

Joseph Oliverio is the Vice President of MHHF.

“We’ve just been paying attention a lot of our veterans, both of us [MHHF President Joshua Wyckoff] and the majority our board members are ex-military, so we see that there’s an urge to help veterans; there’s a lot of veterans out there struggling so we decided to step in and do what we can,” said Oliverio.

The MHHF says they’re grateful for all of the participants and the dozens of other small businesses supporting local veterans for this fundraiser.

