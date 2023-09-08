WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area.

The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on U.S. Route 219, North Randolph Ave., adjacent to the WVDMV regional office in Elkins. The checkpoint will be on Wednesday, Sept. 13 starting at 8 p.m.

The second checkpoint will be in Jane Lew on Hacker’s Creek Rd. on Friday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the WVSP.

Troopers say drivers can take Franklin St. to Second St. to Main St. if traveling West on Hacker’s Creek Rd. and Main St. to Second St. to Franklin St. if traveling North.

