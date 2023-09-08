WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper claiming to be the whistleblower, whose anonymous letter triggered a broad investigation into wrongdoing at the agency, has turned himself into authorities related to a bond revocation, according to a news release issued Friday by the State Police.

Cpl. Joseph Comer stands charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.

Comer and his attorney have maintained his innocence and claimed the charges are retaliatory for his criticism of the department.

The State Police release, issued Friday, states Comer turned himself in to the Parkersburg Police Department based upon an arrest warrant stemming from the revocation.

State Police received notice of the warrant Thursday, according the State Police release.

State Police had no further details Friday, including any information on future bond proceedings.

State Police say Comer has been and remains on administrative leave.

The Ritchie County Prosecutor’s Office has not returned calls seeking comment.

