5th Quarter: Week 3 Highlights

Recaps from week three match-ups across North Central West Virginia
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three weeks down! Check out some of the highlights from this week’s contests:

Buckhannon-Upshur @ Philip Barbour

Lincoln @ Grafton

Gilmer County @ Doddridge County

Berkeley Springs @ East Fairmont

Mount View @ Braxton County

Ritchie County @ South Harrison

Elkins @ Lewis County

Musselman @ Morgantown

Bridgeport @ John Marshall

