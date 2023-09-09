5th Quarter: Week 3 Highlights

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three weeks down! Check out some of the highlights from this week’s contests:

Buckhannon-Upshur @ Philip Barbour

Lincoln @ Grafton

Gilmer County @ Doddridge County

Berkeley Springs @ East Fairmont

Mount View @ Braxton County

Ritchie County @ South Harrison

Elkins @ Lewis County

Musselman @ Morgantown

Bridgeport @ John Marshall

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.