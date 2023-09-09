Flash Flood Warnings Across the Region

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Harrison, Lewis, Doddridge and Gilmer counties until 10:15 PM, as thunderstorms are dropping heavy rain and resulting in the potential for flash flooding. There is also a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 9:30 PM for Central Randolph County. If you see a flooded area, avoid it. Turn around, don’t drown! Be sure to stick with 5 News for more updates tonight.

