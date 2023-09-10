Delays on I-79 expected after three car accident

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Marion County on Saturday evening.

Crews were dispatched to mile marker 130 northbound on I-79.

According to the Marion County 911 Center, three cars were involved in the accident around 7:10 P.M.

Two people were transported, according to officials.

Crews are still on scene assessing the situation as of this article’s publication.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

