Teen shoots man allegedly breaking into his home, police say

Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of...
Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a teenage boy shot a man who was allegedly trying to break into his house.

Officers responded to a Phoenix neighborhood around 10 p.m. Friday, where they found 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KPHO reports.

Detectives investigating the shooting learned Saavedra allegedly tried to break into a home in the area. He doesn’t live there or have any other connection to the home.

A mother and her teenage son, who live in the home, confronted Saavedra as he was allegedly breaking a window and hitting the door. The teen reportedly shot the suspect.

Police say the teen and his mother are safe.

Saavedra is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop in...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle
COVID-19 cases on the rise in West Virginia
File photo of a HealthNet helicopter
1 flown to the hospital after crash involving semi on Route 50
Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
Christopher Clark
Man charged with leading police on motorcycle pursuit

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: WVU blows out Duquesne 56-17
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus,...
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Delays on I-79 expected after three car accident
FLASH FLOOD WARNING
Flash Flood Warnings Across the Region