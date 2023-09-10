West Virginia beats Duquesne, picks up first win of the season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers are now 1-1, after they beat Duquesne 56 to 17 in the team’s home opener.

The Mountaineers endured a shaky start to the game - after forcing a 3-and-out, Duquesne’s punt bounced backwards and hit CB Jacolby Spells, allowing the Dukes to recover and get possession back.

Duquesne wasted little time, as QB Darius Perrantes threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to DJ Powell for the early 6 - Duquesne would take a 7-0 lead.

Mountaineer fans were upset, but WVU would strike back soon enough.

After struggling to hit a few deep passes, the offense gave the ball to Jaylen Anderson, who ran for 15 yards to get a scoring drive under way:

It was finished off by a quick strike on play-action, as Garrett Greene pulled a handoff back and threw a dart to redshirt freshman WR Hudson Clement from 14 yards out for 6.

The Dukes moved the ball to midfield on the next possession, but QB Perrantes angled for another deep pass - this time, WVU CB Beanie Bishop was ready, and he stole the pass for a big interception that swung momentum heavily in WVU’s favor.

They would immediately take advantage - Greene dropped back and tossed a 39-yard pass to Hudson Clement again, as Clement ripped the ball away from the defending corner to get into Duke territory.

The drive would end with an easy touchdown, as Jaylen Anderson took the ball off-tackle on the sweep and found a hole to the end zone.

West Virginia would lead 14-7 - and surprisingly, the Dukes would get back into things offensively.

WR Keshawn Brown caught a short pass over the middle and broke containment for 22 yards, jumping to the WVU 5 on the catch and run.

The Dukes would throw a TD pass on the next play, but Brown was called for pass interference after chipping a defending corner on a crossing route.

WVU’s defense held strong from the 20, and forced the Dukes into a 39 yard field goal to make it 14-10.

At this point, a weather delay was announced across the stadium, as nearby lightning forced a long delay with 8 minutes left in the 2nd quarter of play.

Out of the weather break, West Virginia came back on the field with a vengeance, as they proceeded to take over the game immediately.

Just 3 plays into the next drive, Garrett Greene found a streaking Hudson Clement again for a 70-yard touchdown pass - Clement quickly showed that he could be serious deep threat tonight, as West Virginia pushed the lead to 11, 21-10.

A 3-and-out for the Dukes gave the ball back to WVU - and again, all it took were 3 plays for Garrett Greene to find Hudson Clement on a deep ball! Clement was wide open, a near replica of the prior touchdown, as he went for 46 yards and another touchdown. At halftime, Clement had 5 catches for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns!

Yet another 3 and out would follow for Duquesne, and another Mountaineer touchdown would follow suit. A 7 play, 63-yard drive ended with a 22-yard strike over the middle to Preston Fox, as the redshirt sophomore would atone for a dropped touchdown pass in the first quarter.

WVU went into the break leading 35-10 - and a great half for QB Garrett Greene, as he had 240 yards passing on 10/18 with 4 touchdowns to show for it.

In the second half, West Virginia would insert Nicco Marchiol at quarterback - the game felt wrapped up at this point, and the halftime break was cut to just a few minutes on account of the major weather delay.

The Mountaineers would stall on their opening two drives of the second half - once on downs, as CJ Donaldson couldn’t convert a 4th and 1 at the Duquesne 40, and again on the next drive, as a Marchiol pass was caught by Rodney Gallagher but then fumbled inside the end zone for a touchback.

The third drive became the charm, however, as some chunk plays set WVU up at the Duquesne 19, followed by a touchdown run from Jaheim White to send the Mountaineers up 42-10 over Duquesne.

The Mountaineers would keep up the momentum with the backups taking center stage through the rest of the game, including a 1-yard touchdown run from Nicco Marchiol and a 5-yard touchdown run from DJ Oliver, with both touchdowns coming in the 4th quarter.

West Virginia would go on to win 56 - 17 over the Dukes.

The Mountaineers are now 1-1 on the season; next week, they stay home to play the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh. The Panthers (1-1) lost today, 27-21 to Cincinnati. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM at Mountaineer Field.

