WVU Alumni and former faculty hold rally in support of recent resolutions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The football field wasn’t the only area on West Virginia University’s campus with some excitement on Saturday. Former faculty and alumni met at the Free Speech Zone for yet another rally, expressing their disappointment with the proposed budget cuts. Last month 5 News reported WVU’s plan to cut more than 30 programs and terminate over 160 faculty positions. All of this was due to a $45 million budget deficit accrued by the university. Saturday’s rally was in support of the two resolutions passed by the West Virginia faculty assembly, which were freezing the current academic transformation and a vote of no confidence in the university’s president, Gordon Gee. In that vote, 797 members voted yay, while 100 voted nay and 8 votes were invalid. Despite the recent events, protesters are still searching for more solutions.

“We are here today in part, probably in large part, to support the future students and the youth of West Virginia, who with these cuts will not have a flagship institution in West Virginia they can attend and get the education we got as alumni,” Ann Pancake, one of the rally organizers said.

Along with being an alum, Pancake worked as a writer in residence at WVU for five years. Dedicated to making a difference, Pancake resigned from her job in protest of the cuts. She says WVU is heading into dark times.

“It’s a very sad and grief-stricken time that we are losing the kind of education that we have been able to have at WVU for over 100 years, and moving toward education that will be just focused on job preparation without any kinds of courses people need to be well-informed citizens of the United States and of West Virginia,” Pancake said.

Among the chants and picket signs, were those calling for alumni to stop donating to the university until demands are met. As of now, West Virginia University still plans on moving forward with the cuts.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.