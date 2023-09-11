Rollover crash sends 1 to the hospital

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Harrison County Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the two-car accident shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lodgeville Rd. and Route 50, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

A 5 News reporter on the scene says one person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

As of this article’s publication, there are traffic delays on both Route 50 and Lodgeville Rd.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

