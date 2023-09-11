Rollover crash sends 1 to the hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Harrison County Monday morning.

1 transported after rollover crash in Harrison County
1 transported after rollover crash in Harrison County(WDTV)

Crews were dispatched to the two-car accident shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lodgeville Rd. and Route 50, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

A 5 News reporter on the scene says one person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

As of this article’s publication, there are traffic delays on both Route 50 and Lodgeville Rd.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 cases on the rise in West Virginia
Candylicious at Middletown Commons
Business finding success at new location after leaving Meadowbrook Mall
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Delays on I-79 expected after three car accident
Hudson Clement celebrates a 39-yard catch in the 2nd quarter - WDTV Sports
West Virginia beats Duquesne, picks up first win of the season
Morgantown man charged with trying to buy child in Mexico

Latest News

1 transported after rollover crash
Rollover crash in Bridgeport
Bridgeport City Council to vote on another new project at The Bridge
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
ATV ACCIDENT
Crews respond to ATV accident