2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available for purchase

2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar
2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar(WVDNR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available to purchase online.

“If you’re a hunter, angler, outdoor enthusiast or someone who just loves the natural beauty and goodness of West Virginia, our award-winning wildlife calendar is the best calendar you can buy,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “Our staff has been working hard all year to make this year’s calendar extra special and we can’t wait for folks to get their hands on a copy.”

The popular calendar features beautiful paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles that will help people get the most out of their outdoor adventures in 2024.

The following are the native animals that are featured in the calendar:

  • Spotted Skunks by Misty Murray-Walkup
  • Bass by Randy Muir
  • Ruffed Grouse by Roger Marsh
  • Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly by Lee Ann Billups-Blevins
  • Turkey by Shelby Oreolt
  • River Otters by David Kiehm
  • Red Eft Newt by Randy Muir
  • Regal Moth by Karen Milnes
  • Tufted Titmice by Lee Ann Billups-Blevins
  • Raccoon in Tree by Dinah McCloud
  • Barred Owl by David Kiehm
  • Bobcat by Misty Murray-Walkup

Calendars are $15 each and can be ordered online here.

Click here to order a calendar by mail.

