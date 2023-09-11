2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available for purchase

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available to purchase online.

“If you’re a hunter, angler, outdoor enthusiast or someone who just loves the natural beauty and goodness of West Virginia, our award-winning wildlife calendar is the best calendar you can buy,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “Our staff has been working hard all year to make this year’s calendar extra special and we can’t wait for folks to get their hands on a copy.”

The popular calendar features beautiful paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles that will help people get the most out of their outdoor adventures in 2024.

The following are the native animals that are featured in the calendar:

Spotted Skunks by Misty Murray-Walkup

Bass by Randy Muir

Ruffed Grouse by Roger Marsh

Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly by Lee Ann Billups-Blevins

Turkey by Shelby Oreolt

River Otters by David Kiehm

Red Eft Newt by Randy Muir

Regal Moth by Karen Milnes

Tufted Titmice by Lee Ann Billups-Blevins

Raccoon in Tree by Dinah McCloud

Barred Owl by David Kiehm

Bobcat by Misty Murray-Walkup

Calendars are $15 each and can be ordered online here.

Click here to order a calendar by mail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.