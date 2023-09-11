AAA provides college preparedness checklist

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fall semester is well underway and your college student may be calling you now to let you know what they forgot to bring with them.

There’s a list of things you may not think to check off your list to make sure your college student is all set.

Once your college student got the electronics, books and supplies, it’s time to think about the list of more practical necessities, like insurance and identity theft protection.

“New students at college, everything’s new and they may not be thinking about those sorts of things,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA. She says one of the most important steps is making sure your college student has renter’s insurance by looking at what your policy will cover for them.

“Often times a student will be covered under their parent’s homeowner’s or renter’s insurance if they’re in the dorms,” said Weaver Hawkins. “That can change as far as coverage goes if they’re living off campus.”

Once they’re moved in, it’s important to take precautions against theft, something AAA says college students are very vulnerable to. They recommend to make an inventory of your belongings, and keep it in a photo album on your phone.

“If your dorm room does get broken into, at least you can very accurately show officers what was taken,” Weaver Hawkins said.

To avoid theft, AAA recommends not bringing valuables to college that aren’t absolutely necessary.

“If they have some jewelry that’s of value, just leave that at home. That’s better and safer for it,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Lastly, it’s important to watch for identity theft. College students are more vulnerable to it because they are known to check their credit card information less often.

AAA recommends enrolling your student in a program that can monitor their credit for them to alert of any suspicious activity.

