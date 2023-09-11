BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison county 911 center officials say’s one person was injured in an ATV accident on 200 block of Stark Hollow rd.

Harrison county EMS, Mount Claire fire department, and Nutter Fort fire department were on the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is now handling the investigation.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

