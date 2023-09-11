ATV ACCIDENT

One person injured in ATV accident
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison county 911 center officials say’s one person was injured in an ATV accident on 200 block of Stark Hollow rd.

Harrison county EMS, Mount Claire fire department, and Nutter Fort fire department were on the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is now handling the investigation.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

