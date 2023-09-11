Beyoncé helps Etsy sales with wardrobe requests

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland,...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyoncé's request for her fans to wear silver at her shows is benefitting small business owners who sell on the e-commerce website Etsy.

In August, the superstar asked fans to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to shows from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22.

Those dates mark the Virgo season, which is Beyoncé's astrological star sign.

Comparing the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, Etsy reported a spike in searches for certain items.

The company saw a 25% increase in searches for disco hats and the same rise in searches for silver blouses, corsets or tops.

Etsy sellers described getting panicked messages and offers to pay extra for expedited shipping after Beyoncé dropped the surprise announcement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 cases on the rise in West Virginia
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Delays on I-79 expected after three car accident
Candylicious at Middletown Commons
Business finding success at new location after leaving Meadowbrook Mall
Morgantown man charged with trying to buy child in Mexico
Hudson Clement celebrates a 39-yard catch in the 2nd quarter - WDTV Sports
West Virginia beats Duquesne, picks up first win of the season

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy juggles a government shutdown and a Biden impeachment inquiry as the House returns for fall
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
Michael Romel
Weston man charged with punching, strangling woman