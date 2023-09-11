Bond raised for man charged in pit bull attack

By Blake Whitener and Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bond has been raised for a man who was charged with malicious assault after a woman was attacked by two pit bull terriers at the command of their owner.

Zachary Atkinson’s bond was raised from $5,000 to $50,000 after a hearing before Kanawha County Magistrate Brent Hall Monday afternoon.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to Hideaway Court in Cabin Creek around 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 and found the victim with wounds to her neck, face and ribcage.

She told deputies she was about to walk home from a friend’s house when Atkinson called to the victim, who was an old friend of his.

The victim then told deputies Atkinson became increasingly angry about a debt, then after the group turned on Hideaway Court, Atkinson apparently encouraged his dogs to attack the victim while he also attacked.

He was arrested shortly after.

Magistrate Hall also ordered Atkinson to rehome the dogs and not have contact with the victim.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

