Bridgeport City Council to vote on another new project at The Bridge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The new $1.3 million turf project might not be the only thing that will be added to The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport.

Based on a vote by the Bridgeport City Council on Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex, a six-figure project could be coming to the facility.

The item is just one of three items of official business listed on the meeting agenda.

It involves a change order for the turf project that would add backstops and safety netting at the four baseball fields that will soon see FieldTurf infields as part of the original project.

A finalized price on the project is expected to be in place by the time of the meeting. The Bridge’s Droo Callahan said it would be in the six figures, adding it is a project that needs to be done in tandem with the new infields.

“Redoing the backstops will be important as there will be some logistical problems as a result if you don’t do them at the same time as the turf,” said Callahan, who said all four backstops will be redone.

Netting will also be done. Callahan said the process is the most cost-effective method for an upgrade, and now is the time to do it.

“It’s a modern system of netting,” said Callahan.

Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth has said previously the goal is to have the entire project done before winter arrives.

