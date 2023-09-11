Clear Monday, cooling temperatures later this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a stormy weekend, today will offer a break from the rain, and temperatures will be slightly below average. Then more fall-like temperatures are expected later this week. Find out the details in the video above!

A frontal boundary that brought scattered showers and storms to West Virginia over the weekend will push into the Atlantic today, taking the rain with it and leaving behind dry, stable air. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with little chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, slightly below average for mid-September. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the upper-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, another cold front will push into the Mid-Atlantic states, bringing moisture into our region. This results in cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing into our region during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances should continue into the overnight hours. So some areas will see rain, and even a couple of downpours are possible. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s.

A few more showers will occur on Wednesday morning and afternoon, but by Wednesday evening, any leftover moisture will push out of our region, as the cold front moves into the Atlantic. Thereafter, a high-pressure system from Canada will bring cool, stable air into West Virginia, keeping temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s for the rest of the week and the weekend. All the while, skies will be partly to mostly clear for the next few days, so expect plenty of sunshine. It’s not until early next week that a disturbance from out west brings rain chances our way. In short, the middle of September will have fall-like temperatures, along with rain chances tomorrow and sunshine towards the end of the week.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. High: 78.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 56.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, pushing into our region during the late afternoon and evening hours. High: 80.

Wednesday: A few rain showers in the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 71.

