Clear Monday, cooling temperatures later this week

Partly cloudy skies today, rain chances toward the middle of the week
Expected highs for today, September 11, 2023.
Expected highs for today, September 11, 2023.(wdtv)
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a stormy weekend, today will offer a break from the rain, and temperatures will be slightly below average. Then more fall-like temperatures are expected later this week. Find out the details in the video above!

A frontal boundary that brought scattered showers and storms to West Virginia over the weekend will push into the Atlantic today, taking the rain with it and leaving behind dry, stable air. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with little chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, slightly below average for mid-September. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the upper-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, another cold front will push into the Mid-Atlantic states, bringing moisture into our region. This results in cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing into our region during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances should continue into the overnight hours. So some areas will see rain, and even a couple of downpours are possible. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s.

A few more showers will occur on Wednesday morning and afternoon, but by Wednesday evening, any leftover moisture will push out of our region, as the cold front moves into the Atlantic. Thereafter, a high-pressure system from Canada will bring cool, stable air into West Virginia, keeping temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s for the rest of the week and the weekend. All the while, skies will be partly to mostly clear for the next few days, so expect plenty of sunshine. It’s not until early next week that a disturbance from out west brings rain chances our way. In short, the middle of September will have fall-like temperatures, along with rain chances tomorrow and sunshine towards the end of the week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. High: 78.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 56.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, pushing into our region during the late afternoon and evening hours. High: 80.

Wednesday: A few rain showers in the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 71.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 cases on the rise in West Virginia
Candylicious at Middletown Commons
Business finding success at new location after leaving Meadowbrook Mall
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Delays on I-79 expected after three car accident
Hudson Clement celebrates a 39-yard catch in the 2nd quarter - WDTV Sports
West Virginia beats Duquesne, picks up first win of the season
Morgantown man charged with trying to buy child in Mexico

Latest News

Excessive Rainfall Threat
Rain and storm activity lines the Appalachian Mountains this weekend
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Afternoon storms, cooling trend this weekend
precip next 5 days
Afternoon showers and storms likely each day through the weekend
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Saturday, September 9.
Cooling trend, rain chances these next few days