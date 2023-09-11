Crews respond to multi-car crash in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-car crash in Monongalia County created a traffic delay Monday afternoon.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Center, emergency crews were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Fairmont Rd. and Dawson Rd. just after 2 p.m. on Monday.

911 officials say two cars were involved in the crash.

It is unknown if anyone was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, according to officials.

As of this articles publication, Fairmont Rd. is down to just one lane as crews remain on the scene.

