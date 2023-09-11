Crews respond to multi-car crash in Mon County

(WTVG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-car crash in Monongalia County created a traffic delay Monday afternoon.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Center, emergency crews were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Fairmont Rd. and Dawson Rd. just after 2 p.m. on Monday.

911 officials say two cars were involved in the crash.

It is unknown if anyone was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, according to officials.

As of this articles publication, Fairmont Rd. is down to just one lane as crews remain on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 cases on the rise in West Virginia
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Delays on I-79 expected after three car accident
Candylicious at Middletown Commons
Business finding success at new location after leaving Meadowbrook Mall
Morgantown man charged with trying to buy child in Mexico
Hudson Clement celebrates a 39-yard catch in the 2nd quarter - WDTV Sports
West Virginia beats Duquesne, picks up first win of the season

Latest News

John Moore, Jr.
Grafton man charged with kidnapping following argument over McDonald’s
Miner injured at Marion County mine
2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar
2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available for purchase
Corey Hostuttler
Police: Man leads police on 100 mph chase after Walmart shoplifting