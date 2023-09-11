Fairmont city manager retiring, council to vote for interim city manager

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont City Council will be voting for a new interim city manager.

Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means is retiring this week, and council is planning to vote the current City Clerk Janet Keller into the position.

If Keller is elected, current Marketing and Communications Program Manager David Kirk will assume the role of City Clerk.

If it all goes to plan, Keller and Kirk will start their new positions on Sept. 15.

