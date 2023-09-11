Fairmont man charged with hitting a man with metal object, firing gun several times

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after deputies say he hit another man in the head with a metal object before firing a gun several times.

Deputies were dispatched to Fairmont Medical Center on Saturday, Sept. 9 after the victim went there and said he was involved in an altercation and added that someone had fired a gun while standing over him, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say the victim told them he was at a home on Turning Ln. in Fairmont with 38-year-old Edward Nestor.

When the victim allegedly confronted Nestor about “information,” he “became aggressive,” and another man tried to hit him but he “was able to stop him.”

Nestor then came toward the victim with “something cupped in his hand” and hit him in the head with a metal object, causing the victim to lose consciousness and fall to the ground, the criminal complaint says.

When the victim regained consciousness, court documents say Nestor had a firearm and fired several rounds.

Police say the victim had a large laceration to his forehead that required medical attention.

Nestor has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

