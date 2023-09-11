First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about a recent meeting that discussed issues of Morgantown and Monongalia County, major concerns about roads, and Morgantown asking for help with property maintenance.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

