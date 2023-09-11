Grafton man charged with kidnapping following argument over McDonald’s

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Grafton man has been charged after deputies say he kidnapped a woman following an argument over McDonald’s that escalated.

Deputies responded to a home in Grafton on Saturday, Sept. 9 after receiving a call that a woman was being held hostage by 30-year-old John Moore, Jr., according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say they went to the scene and knocked on the door several times before pushing open the door.

When deputies went inside the home, they say the victim had exited through a doorway down the hall with Moore behind her while she was yelling “get the [expletive] away from me.”

Court documents say deputies detained Moore and spoke with the victim who said they got into an argument because Moore was “supposed to bring her back McDonald’s, but he didn’t because ‘she was being a selfish [expletive] and didn’t answer her phone’.”

Moore allegedly told the victim “I’m going to choke you to [expletive] death and watch you lay there” and “I am going to put you in the basement and starve you to death while I eat in front of you.”

The victim told police Moore reportedly grabbed her by the neck and “held her there” while also ripping her shirt.

The criminal complaint says seconds before deputies arrived at the home, the victim said Moore was “restraining her by her neck” with one hand and holding a knife up to her with his other hand while he said “I’m going to slit your [expletive] throat.”

Moore has been charged with kidnapping and domestic battery. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

