“I want justice for my son”: mother still searching for answers after son’s death

MERCER COUNTY W.Va. (WVVA) - Brenda Rucker is still looking for answers after her son, 27-year-old Arrien Porterfield was found shot and killed on July 30. Porterfield was found by deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department in a parking lot across the street from a club in Bluewell.

No arrest has been made and no suspect has been named. Lieutenant Steven Sommers says they have video surveillance of bystanders who witnesses the shooting but no witnesses have come forward with information.

Porterfield’s mother, Brenda Rucker is pleading for anyone who saw what happened to come forward to police with information. Rucker says people should not be afraid of being labeled as a “snitch”.

“You have to stand before God one day and be accountable for your actions. The things that you did, the things that you did not do. I would say to people do what is right. Right is right and wrong is wrong. Don’t be afraid of man but be afraid of God,” said Rucker.

Rucker says those who saw what happened to her son should put themselves in her shoes. Lieutenant Sommers says they have search warrants in progress when it comes to evidence in the case but says they need witnesses to come forward with information.

You can watch more of the interview with Rucker down below.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.