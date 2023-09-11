Judge dismisses 2 counts in firefighter retaliation case

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two of the three counts in a lawsuit filed by Morgantown firefighters have been dismissed.

In the complaint, firefighters say the city has reduced pay and manipulated the leave system to punish city employees who file complaints in the courts.

According to the lawsuit, the city has created firefighter staffing shortages where minimum staffing requirements are rarely met.

The counts that were thrown out involve the original firefighter complaint based in federal law and the city’s injunction regarding the firefighters’ going to the civil service commission.

