Marion County Commission votes to cut controversial job position

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The controversial Director of Media and Events position at the Marion County Commission has been cut.

It comes after Matt Offutt was hired to the spot back in April by Commissioner Bobby DeVaul.

5 News reported last month that a lawsuit was filed over that position citing that the hiring was done inappropriately, and other commissioners had voiced concerns over conflict of interests due to the two’s friendship.

The suit claimed that the alleged favoritism violated the Open Meetings Act.

Because of that, the Marion County Commission decided unanimously to annul the controversial job position at last week’s meeting.

5 News reached out to the commission for comment, but we are still waiting on a response.

