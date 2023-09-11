Missing boy found deceased, new details released

By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a missing boy out of the Salt Creek area had been found dead.

Deputies said they arrived on scene Saturday in response to an ATV crash and discovered 10-year-old Wyatt had been separated from the accident victim about an hour before.

They say an extensive search was initiated including first responders, multiple agencies, a K9 and volunteers.

Deputies said Wyatt’s body was discovered at about 7 a.m. Sunday.

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.

There’s no word yet on how Wyatt was shot.

Deputies said West Virginia State Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene.

Wyatt’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

