Police: Man leads police on 100 mph chase after Walmart shoplifting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after authorities say he shoplifted from Walmart and led police on a chase.

According to a criminal complaint, 27-year-old Corey Hostuttler, of Mannington, went into Walmart on Emily Dr. in Clarksburg just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 and stole a total of $1,121.42 from the store.

Officers say when a store employee tried to stop Hostuttler, he kicked them and fled from the store toward Anmoore.

Minutes later, another criminal complaint says officers saw Hostuttler pass Aldi on Emily Dr. and tried to pull him over when he fled from Emily Dr. onto Casino Dr. and Route 58.

While on Route 58, authorities say Hostuttler ran a stop sign and drove recklessly at speeds reaching 100 mph before crashing into an embankment at the intersection of Deegan Lake Rd.

Hostuttler was taken out of the car by authorities and taken into custody, police say.

Hostuttler has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and grand larceny. He is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.