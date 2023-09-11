Ralph “Jack” Drummond, 94 of Meadowbrook, WV passed away in the early hours of September 10th, 2023 at United Hospital Center.

Jack was born February 1, 1929 in Meadowbrook to the late Ralph and Lena May Tucker Drummond.

Surviving are Jack’s wife of 71 years Zola I. Skinner Drummond, and son Kevin S. Drummond and wife Cindy of Bridgeport. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jacky Drummond and wife Whitney of Fairmont, Josh Drummond and wife Amanda of Morgantown, Elijah Drummond and wife Hanna of Mt. Clare, and Noah Drummond and fiancé Maria Stasko of Morgantown. Jack is also survived by his 2 great- granddaughters Quinn and Navy Drummond.

Jack was a US Navy veteran. His service included serving as a sailor on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific islands.

Jack was a very skilled tradesman with over 50 years’ experience as a union bricklayer.

Jack was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Jack applied the same skills he used to build beautiful buildings to build a beautiful life for his family.

Family and Friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 2:00 – 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Ben Randolph officiating. Interment will be in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

