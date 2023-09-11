Sharon Kay Houghton, 80, of Fairview, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023. She was born May 12, 1943, a daughter of the late Stanley Thomas Haught and Nola Pearl Santee Haught.

Sharon retired as a teacher from Fairview Elementary. She was a member of the Washington Street Church of Christ, the Fairview July 4th Committee, the Fairview Library Committee, and the Fairview Community Band. She was an avid Mountaineer fan, and enjoyed making books for her grandchildren and riding her bike.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 58 years, Delmas Houghton; children, Jeff Houghton and his wife Loree of Morgantown, WV, and Jennifer Lackey and her husband Mark of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Pierce Houghton, Sloan Houghton, and Tabitha Lackey; a brother, Stanley Haught and his wife Rhonda of Fairview, WV; a sister-in-law, Cathie Haught; a nephew, Brian Haught and his wife Natalie and their children, Ben and Holly; a niece, Jamie Christy and her husband Gale and their daughter, Macy; and several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, Bennet Haught.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to West Virginia Right to Life and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home – Curry Chapel, 100 Grant Street in Fairview, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. She will lie in state at Washington Street Church of Christ on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be at the Washington Street Church of Christ on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Evangelist Peter Ray Cole officiating. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

