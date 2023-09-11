Victoria Ann “Vickie” Caroli Ayoob, 90, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on September 9, 2023 in Parkersburg surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 13, 1933, in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Daniel and Rose Romano Caroli.

Her husband Joseph Junior Ayoob also preceded her in death on May 3, 2003. They were wed on August 25, 1956.

Victoria is survived by her three children, Trina Jo McKiernan and husband Daniel of Parkersburg, Perry Joseph Ayoob and wife Mary Jane of Charleston and Cathy Ann Ayoob of Glen Burnie, MD; five grandchildren, Jared McKiernan and wife Laura, Lauren McKiernan, Zachary Ayoob, Alexandra Ayoob, and Matthew Ayoob; and siblings, Joseph Caroli of Clarksburg, John Caroli and wife Connie of Bridgeport and Nancy Audia and husband Bill of North View.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Caroli Bombardiere and her husband Larry, sister, Katie Caroli, and brother, James Caroli and wife Barbara.

Vickie was a graduate of Victory High School Class of 1950. She spent her career as a billing clerk, working for Stone and Thomas. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir for 25 years. She was also a member of the Jets Girls Club for 54 years. She enjoyed baking, crafting, and hosting and attending family gatherings. In her last few years, she became a huge fan of listening to and singing along with Daniel O’Donnell.

The family of Vickie would like to offer their sincere gratitude and thanks to her caregivers; Cindy Hutton, Tracy Jones, and Betty Horsley, and to her “guardian angels”, Angela Fittro and Brenda Ayoob.

Donations may be made in Vickie’s memory to the Immaculate Conception Church Parish, 126 E Pike St, Clarksburg, WV, 26301.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 126 E Pike St, Clarksburg, with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

