Volunteers clean graves at WV National Cemetery

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Today as we remember the lives lost on 9/11 and in the war on terror, there are some community members finding a way to pay respects for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

More than a dozen volunteers spent the day at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton as part of the “Carry the Load” mission.

Sarah Toothman an AmeriCorps member says the national organization observes Patriot Day with acts of service like this every year.

“We’re here today to honor veterans and those who lost their lives or were effected by the events of 9/11 and we’re here to honor and support those individuals by cleaning gravestones,” said Toothman.

Toothman says she has family members buried at the cemetery so this particular project means a lot to her.

The cemetery’s director Richard Kolosky says there’s nothing more rewarding than preserving the memories of our nations veterans.

“You mention that veterans name when you’re in the cemetery visiting them it just keeps their memory alive,” said Kolosky. “It’s hard to find a job where you get a sense of worth and you feel like you’re actually accomplishing something every day, dealing with the families and stuff like that, so you just get a real sense of accomplishment and satisfaction out of the job.”

Kolosky says he’s glad the volunteers at the cemetery today were able to share in the experience he feels every day.

Jefferey shears works for WVU’s Center for Veterans.

Shears says as a veteran himself he felt honored for the opportunity volunteer.

“Just to be able to be here in such an irreverent place -- to be among fellow service members to make sure their final resting place is beautiful,” said Shears.

The cemetery’s director says he was stationed in D.C. during the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

Kolosky says he appreciates all of the volunteers paying respects to these heroes by helping to Carry the Load.

“I don’t think these volunteers really understand how much they help the cemeteries accomplish things that sometimes we can’t necessarily get to; so I thank all of the volunteers that come out here, I can’t imagine doing this without them,” said Kolosky.

